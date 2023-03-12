Sunday, March 12, 2023

Russia's defence ministry has said its forces continued to conduct military operations in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, claiming to have killed more than 220 Ukrainian servicemen over the past 24 hours.

"In the Donetsk direction... more than 220 Ukrainian servicemen, an infantry fighting vehicle, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 7 vehicles, as well as a D-30 howitzer were destroyed during the day," the defence ministry said.

However, the claim by the Russian defence ministry could not be independently verified.

Both sides claim to have inflicted significant losses and the exact numbers are difficult to verify.

For other updates 👇

1424 GMT — Swiss president defends neutrality, Ukraine arms ban

Swiss neutrality is more important than ever, President Alain Berset has said in an interview, defending the controversial ban on transferring Swiss-made arms to Ukraine.

"Swiss weapons must not be used in wars," he told the NZZ am Sonntag weekly.

The long tradition of neutrality has been hotly debated since Russia's full-scale military offensive against Ukraine in February 2022.

While the wealthy Alpine country, which is not a member of the European Union, has followed the bloc's lead on sanctions targeting Moscow, it has so far shown less flexibility on its military neutrality.

1022 GMT —Russian advance stalls in Ukraine's Bakhmut: Think tank

Russia’s advance seems to have stalled in Moscow's campaign to capture the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, a leading think tank has said in an assessment of the longest ground battle of the war.

The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said there were no confirmed advances by Russian forces in Bakhmut.

Russian forces and units from the pro-Kremlin paramilitary Wagner Group continued to launch ground attacks in the city, but there was no evidence that they were able to make any progress, ISW said.

The report cited the spokesperson of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Eastern Group, Serhii Cherevaty, who said that fighting in the Bakhmut area had been more intense this week than the previous one.

0620 GMT — Most Russian casualties are soldiers drafted from peripheries: British Defence Ministry

The British Defence Ministry has published a new intelligence update saying in Russia, the impact of the ongoing war is not evenly distributed, with wealthier cities and families of the country's elite being relatively unscathed while other regions and ethnic minorities suffer greatly.

"In many of the Eastern regions, deaths are likely running, as a percentage of population, at a rate 30+ times higher than in Moscow" according to the update.