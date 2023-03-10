Türkiye's presidential and parliamentary elections will be held on May 14, the country's president has said.

"With the authority given by Article 116 of our Constitution, I signed the decree for renewing the elections on May 14, which were scheduled to be held on Jun e 18, 2023," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara on Friday.

The discussions on elections have left their place to the massive earthquakes that shook Türkiye's southern regions on February 6, Erdogan said, noting that "the earthquake has directly affected 14 million citizens living across 11 provinces and was felt in the wider area."

He also said more than 47,000 people died and over 115,000 were injured in the last month's earthquakes.

With an aim to rebuild the quake-hit provinces, the Turkish president pledged to "complete 319,000 houses, consisting of 244,000 residences and 75,000 village houses, within a year and immediately hand them over to their owners."

"The way to pave the road for getting the region and our country back to normal by overcoming the impacts of the earthquake goes through prudently carrying out the decisions taken by a strong political will," Erdogan said.

READ MORE:How Türkiye is taking care of its cultural heritage in quake-hit regions

Healing wounds

Türkiye cannot afford to waste time, get distracted, or waste its energy on unnecessary matters, the president stressed.

He said election-related topics need to be left behind as soon as possible to "heal the wounds of quake victims, wipe out the traces of the disaster, rebuild our cities, and surge production and employment again in the country."

"Our election agenda will again consist of healing the wounds of the earthquake victims and compensating the economic and social damages of this disaster," Erdogan said.

Citing his several visits to the earthquake regions, the Turkish president announced that he will carry out another round of visit to the area.

Earlier last month, two powerful earthquakes – magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 – struck southern Türkiye.