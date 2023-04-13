WORLD
3 MIN READ
China to ban vessels from area near Taiwan over 'rocket debris'
Taiwan says China would also impose a no-fly zone briefly on Sunday morning in a similar area that would affect around 33 flights.
China to ban vessels from area near Taiwan over 'rocket debris'
Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense said it tracked 35 flights by People's Liberation Army warplanes within the last 24 hours, and eight navy vessels in the waters surrounding the island. / AP
April 13, 2023

China has said it would ban vessels from an area north of Taiwan due to the possibility of falling rocket debris, China's maritime safety administration said, without providing details.

The news comes on Thursday after Taiwan said China would impose a no-fly zone briefly on Sunday morning in a similar area that would affect around 33 flights.

China has not commented on the no-fly zone but South Korea, which was also briefed on the plans, said the decision was made due to an object falling from a satellite launch vehicle.

Taiwan's transport minister Wang Kwo-tsai said the ministry had discussed with Japanese aviation authorities who will issue notices later on Thursday to boats and planes to avoid the area for that specific period on Sunday morning.

Wang said the ban could add "less than one hour" of extra travel time to the affected flights as they will have to divert further south from their original routes.

Japan said on Thursday it had demanded an explanation from China about the no-fly zone.

China's maritime safety administration said the restrictions would affect an area in the East China Sea on Sunday between 9 am to 3 pm (0100 GMT to 0700 GMT).

READ MORE: Latin America increasingly turning to China at Taiwan’s expense

Recommended

Taiwan's transport ministry on Wednesday published a map showing what it labelled China's "aerospace activity zone" to the northeast of Taiwan and near a group of disputed islets called Diaoyu by China and Senkaku by Japan.

The development follows days of intense military drills that China has staged around Taiwan in response to President Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California last week.

Beijing dubbed Taiwan's "secessionist activities and the ‘connivance and support from the US’ as the ‘biggest’ threat to cross-Straits peace,” a terminology to designate China-Taiwan relations.

The Taiwanese president denounced the drills and pledged to work with "the US and other like-minded countries" in the face of what she said "continued authoritarian expansionism."

Taiwan split with China in 1949 after a civil war. The Communist Party says the island is obligated to rejoin the mainland, by force if necessary.

China views self-ruled Taiwan as its territory.

READ MORE: China: Taiwan encirclement drills a 'serious warning'

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Palestinians dismiss Netanyahu's speech broadcast in Gaza as ‘megalomania’
By Mohamed Solaimane
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback
US to revoke Colombian president's visa over 'incendiary actions' during pro-Palestine protest in NY