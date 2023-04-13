China has said it would ban vessels from an area north of Taiwan due to the possibility of falling rocket debris, China's maritime safety administration said, without providing details.

The news comes on Thursday after Taiwan said China would impose a no-fly zone briefly on Sunday morning in a similar area that would affect around 33 flights.

China has not commented on the no-fly zone but South Korea, which was also briefed on the plans, said the decision was made due to an object falling from a satellite launch vehicle.

Taiwan's transport minister Wang Kwo-tsai said the ministry had discussed with Japanese aviation authorities who will issue notices later on Thursday to boats and planes to avoid the area for that specific period on Sunday morning.

Wang said the ban could add "less than one hour" of extra travel time to the affected flights as they will have to divert further south from their original routes.

Japan said on Thursday it had demanded an explanation from China about the no-fly zone.

China's maritime safety administration said the restrictions would affect an area in the East China Sea on Sunday between 9 am to 3 pm (0100 GMT to 0700 GMT).

