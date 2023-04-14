Turkish nationals living abroad will be able to cast their votes for the presidential and parliamentary elections in 74 countries at 177 representations on April 27-May 9.

Voters will be able to vote in 177 representative offices in 74 countries until May 9 between 9 am and 9 pm local time on weekdays and weekends, according to Türkiye's Supreme Election Council.

In cities with Turkish consulate generals, voting will be held between 9 am and 6 pm local time.

Also, voters will be able to vote at any of the designated representative offices or customs gates where ballot boxes are set, without an appointment for the process.

In case none of the candidates secures more than 50 percent of the vote, balloting will be held for a possible runoff, set for May 28, on May 20-24 at the specified representative offices.

Voting will be held in 26 representative offices in Germany, and nine representative offices in the US and France.

READ MORE:How important is the Turkish diaspora in upcoming elections?

Around 6.5 million Turks live in other countries. Among them, 3.28 million are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary election.