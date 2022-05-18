A recently rediscovered sketch by Michelangelo, the artist's first known nude, has sold at auction at Christie's in Paris for $24 million, a record for one of the Italian master's drawings.

Representing a naked man with two other background figures, the late 15th-century sketch in pen and brown ink recently resurfaced in a private French collection after more than a century.

Including the buyer's premium, the sale price far outstripped the Renaissance artist's previous record for a drawing of $10 million for "The Risen Christ" at Christie's in London in 2000 but fell short of the list price of $31.5 million.

"There are fewer than 10 drawings by Michelangelo which exist in private hands," Helene Rihal, director of Christie's ancient and 19th-century drawings department, said ahead of the auction.

The sketch was last put up for sale in 1907 at Paris's Hotel Drouot.

The nude, partly based on a fresco by Masaccio in the Brancacci chapel in Florence, had thus far managed to "escape the attention of specialists", according to Christie's, which has declared it to be very well preserved.

READ MORE:Mona Lisa reproduction sells for $3.4M at Christie's

'It's so much more than a copy'