The Winter Paralympics has opened in Beijing with the Russian athletes sent home and the Ukrainian team escaping a war zone to get to China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, wearing a red face mask to protect against the coronavirus, attended the opening on Friday.

A Ukrainian team member in a wheelchair carried the country's now widely known blue and yellow flag at the head of a 20-person delegation entering the Bird’s Nest.

“It’s a miracle that we have made it to the Paralympics,” Ukrainian delegation head Valerii Sushkevych said earlier.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, shortly after the Winter Olympics wrapped up in Beijing, is roiling the world. And the world of sports is no exception.

Paralympic organisers initially announced that Russians and Belarusians would be allowed to compete in Beijing, but reversed course one day before the opening.

They cited tensions in the Athletes Village as the reason behind expelling athletes from both countries.

READ MORE:Badminton, rowing, skiing federations ban Russian, Belarusian athletes