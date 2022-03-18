The Great Barrier Reef has again been hit with "widespread" bleaching, authorities have said, as higher-than-average ocean temperatures off Australia's northeast threaten the already struggling World Heritage site.

Surveillance flights revealed damage due to heat stress ranging from minor to severe bleaching across the 2,300-kilometre (1,243-mile) network of corals, the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority said on Friday.

"Bleaching has been detected across the Marine Park — it is widespread but variable, across multiple regions, ranging in impact from minor to severe," the authority said in its weekly update.

"The most heavily impacted reefs are around the Townsville region. There have also been reports of early mortality where heat stress has been the greatest."

Over the past week, sea temperatures at the marine park were 0.5-2 degrees Celsius above average. The far north and inshore areas recorded temperatures 2-4 degrees above average.

The news comes ahead of a trip to the reef to inspect the site's health. The recent changes have not yet been classified as a mass bleaching event.

'Disastrous news'

Australia last year dodged an "in danger" listing for the reef for a second time, after heavy lobbying by Canberra led UNESCO to postpone a decision to this year.