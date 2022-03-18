POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Widespread coral bleaching hits Great Barrier Reef as sea temperatures rise
The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority said most of the marine park had been hit by "significant heat stress" over the summer, with water temperatures as much as 2-4 degrees Celsius above average.
Widespread coral bleaching hits Great Barrier Reef as sea temperatures rise
Aerial surveys have shown whole colonies of coral bleached white in several locations, and in some sections there have been reports of coral dying. / AFP
March 18, 2022

The Great Barrier Reef has again been hit with "widespread" bleaching, authorities have said, as higher-than-average ocean temperatures off Australia's northeast threaten the already struggling World Heritage site.

Surveillance flights revealed damage due to heat stress ranging from minor to severe bleaching across the 2,300-kilometre (1,243-mile) network of corals, the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority said on Friday.

"Bleaching has been detected across the Marine Park — it is widespread but variable, across multiple regions, ranging in impact from minor to severe," the authority said in its weekly update.

"The most heavily impacted reefs are around the Townsville region. There have also been reports of early mortality where heat stress has been the greatest."

Over the past week, sea temperatures at the marine park were 0.5-2 degrees Celsius above average. The far north and inshore areas recorded temperatures 2-4 degrees above average.

The news comes ahead of a trip to the reef to inspect the site's health. The recent changes have not yet been classified as a mass bleaching event.

READ MORE:With the Great Barrier Reef at risk, Australia back on probation

'Disastrous news'

Australia last year dodged an "in danger" listing for the reef for a second time, after heavy lobbying by Canberra led UNESCO to postpone a decision to this year.

Recommended

The government has announced new funding to prevent the climate-ravaged reef — the world's largest living structure, visible from space — from being removed from the heritage list.

Bleaching occurs when healthy corals become stressed by spikes in ocean temperatures, causing them to expel algae living in their tissues, draining them of their vibrant colours.

There have been five mass bleaching events across the Great Barrier Reef triggered by unusually warm sea temperatures since 1997, leaving many affected corals struggling to survive.

Several cyclones have also battered the reef, as climate change drives more extreme weather. Outbreaks of crown-of-thorns starfish have also eaten away at the coral.

The Australian Marine Conservation Society described the new development as "disastrous news", particularly during a La Nina weather pattern, which is usually associated with cooler ocean temperatures.

"It shows the consistent pressure our reef is now under from global heating," the society's campaign manager Lissa Schindler said.

"A healthy reef can recover from coral bleaching but it needs time. More frequent marine heatwaves primarily driven by the burning of coal and gas means it is not getting this time."

READ MORE:Natural World Heritage sites threatened by climate change, IUCN warns

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
Reform Party’s surge alarms British Muslims amid Europe’s far-right shift
By Murat Sofuoglu
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
China, North Korea vow united front against ‘hegemony, power politics’
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'