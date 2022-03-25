An exhibition of shocking images from attacks in Ukraine has opened at a train station in Lithuania with the aim of giving Russian transit travellers a true picture of the conflict.

The new exhibition of 24 photos has been set up on the platform used by the transit trains on Friday, with the images placed at the height of the carriage windows.

"Today, Putin is killing the peaceful population of Ukraine. Do you approve of this?," read the inscription on some of the pictures exhibited.

"We have selected images that emotionally convey the grim reality faced by the people of Ukraine," said Jonas Staselis, head of the Lithuanian Press Photographers Club who helped organise the exhibit.

"We want to spread the message widely that there is no escape from reality in a free country," he said.