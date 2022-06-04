An 83-year-old yachtsman has arrived in Japan after a solo, non-stop trip across the Pacific, becoming the oldest person ever to achieve the feat.

Famed ocean adventurer Kenichi Horie's Saturday morning arrival in the Kii Strait off western Japan capped a two-month trip that started from a yacht harbour in San Francisco in March.

The public relations team for his most recent voyage said Horie's return to Japan made him the world's oldest person to pull off a solo, non-stop crossing of the largest and deepest ocean on Earth.

"I'm about to cross the finish line," Horie wrote on his blog on Friday after what he described as a three-day battle with the pushback from a current. "I'm exhausted."

'Couldn't be more grateful'

His 1962 Pacific crossing made headlines as he embarked on the trip without a passport, essentially smuggling his way into the United States.