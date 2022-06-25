Demand for vinyl records has been growing in double-digits for more than a decade, with sales reaching $1 billion last year, after the arrival of the compact disc nearly killed off record albums.

Vinyl pressing machines were sold, scrapped and dismantled by major record labels. But four decades later, with resuscitated sales, manufacturers are rapidly rebuilding an industry.

The industry "has found a new gear, and is accelerating at a new pace,” said Mark Michaels, CEO and chairman of United Record Pressing, theUnited States’ largest record producer, in Nashville, Tennessee.

With music tours cancelled, and people stuck at home, music lovers began snapping up record albums at an even faster pace.

Record album sales revenue grew a whopping 61 percent in 2021 and reached $1 billion for the first time since the 1980s.

The sales were far outpacing growth rates for paid music subscriptions and streaming services like Spotify and Pandora, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

Failing to meet demand

Record albums nearly spun into oblivion with sales overtaken by cassettes before the compact discs brushed both aside.