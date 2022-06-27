Actor Robert De Niro has visited Istanbul after 20 years to attend an opening ceremony of a Japanese restaurant of which he is part owner.

At a press conference after the ceremony on Sunday, De Niro said he was happy to be in Istanbul.

Replying to a question about a possible film project in Istanbul, he said he did not have any such plans at the moment, but that the city was a great place to make a film.

"There are a lot of stories going out here, obviously as everywhere else. This city has a lot of magic,” he said.

He said his favourite spot in the city is the carpet bazaar, where he wants to take his daughter.