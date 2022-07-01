The UN's cultural agency has inscribed the culture of cooking borshch soup in Ukraine on its list of endangered cultural heritage, in a move urged by Kiev but vehemently opposed by Moscow.

Ukraine considers borshch—a thick nourishing soup usually made with beetroot—as a national dish although it is also widely consumed in Russia, other ex-Soviet countries and Poland.

The culture of Ukrainian borshch cooking "was today inscribed on UNESCO's list of intangible cultural heritage in need of urgent safeguarding" by a UNESCO committee on Friday.

The decision was approved after a fast-track process prompted by Russia's assault on Ukraine and the "negative impact on this tradition" caused by the conflict, UNESCO said.

Kiev hailed the move, with Ukraine's Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko saying on Telegram that "victory in the borshch war is ours...will win both in the war of borshch and in this war."