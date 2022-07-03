CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Legendary theatre director Peter Brook dies aged 97
Brook, who put a radical spin on classics and lived in Paris from the early 1970s, was one of the most influential theatre directors of the 20th century.
Legendary theatre director Peter Brook dies aged 97
Brook had continued to work and challenge audiences well into his 90s. / AFP
July 3, 2022

France-based British theatre director Peter Brook, who revolutionised the stage with radical interpretations of the classics before returning drama to its simplest roots, has died aged 97.

One of the most influential theatre directors of the 20th century, Brook died on Saturday according to a source close to the director, who asked not to be named.

Best-known for his 1985 masterpiece "The Mahabharata", a nine-hour version of the Hindu epic, he lived in Paris from the early 1970s, where he set up the International Centre for Theatre Research in an old music hall called the Bouffes du Nord.

For many, Brook's startling 1970 Royal Shakespeare Company production of "A Midsummer Night's Dream" in a white-cube gymnasium was a turning point in world theatre.

His first film, "Lord of the Flies" (1963), an adaptation of the William Golding novel about schoolboys marooned on an island who turn to savagery, was an instant classic.

He mesmerised audiences in London and New York with his era-defining "Marat/Sade" in 1964, which won a Tony award, and wrote "The Empty Space", one of the most influential texts on theatre ever, three years later.

His big landmark after "The Mahabharata" was "L'Homme Qui" in 1993, based on Oliver Sacks' bestseller about neurological dysfunction, "The Man Who Mistook his Wife for a Hat".

Recommended

'The last silence'

Brook rose to fame in the UK as a young director who put a radical, and sometimes bloody, spin on classics including the works of Shakespeare, working with actors who would later become themselves legends.

But his methods underwent a gradual transformation after moving to France in the early 1970s, reducing theatre to pure simplicity and often influenced by eastern traditions.

"Peter Brook gave us the most beautiful silences in the theatre, but this last silence is infinitely sad," said French Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak on Twitter.

"With him, the stage was stripped back to its most alive intensity. He bequeathed so much to us," she added, saying he would remain "forever the soul" of the Bouffes du Nord theatre in northern Paris where his work was based.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions