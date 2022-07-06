The World Health Organization notes that more than five percent of the world’s population need rehabilitation to address their ‘disabling’ hearing loss – that’s 432 million adults, and 34 million children.

The WHO also estimates that by 2050, one in every ten people will have disabling hearing loss.

People inevitably start losing their hearing as they age, or at a younger age due to other genetic and external factors.

On the other hand, crocodiles, even though they live almost as long as humans and can live past 70 years, have good hearing throughout their lifetimes.

What do scientists hope to achieve by studying crocodiles?

Scientists from Sweden write that the fact that auditory receptors in several non-mammalian species undergo cell renewal after damage “has raised hope of finding new options to treat human sensorineural deafness.”

In order to check whether hair cells are regenerated, they explored the auditory organ in the crocodile “to validate possible ongoing natural hair cell regeneration.”

One of the reasons why crocodiles have good hearing even as they age is the fact that they can create new hair cells. A research group from Uppsala University in Sweden is researching exactly this. They hope that their research into crocodiles will eventually help people with impaired hearing.

The research team analysed “two male Cuban crocodiles (Crocodylus rhombifer) and an adult male African Dwarf crocodile (Osteolaemus tetraspis) … using transmission electron microscopy and immunohistochemistry using confocal microscopy.”

How do the crocodiles’ hair cells get activated?

“We can see that new hair cells seem to be formed from the activation of so-called support cells, which [are] connected to crocodiles having certain cell structures that humans appear to lack. Our hypothesis is that nerves that carry impulses from the brain, so-called efferent nerves, trigger that regrowth,” says Helge Rask-Andersen, professor of experimental otology at Uppsala University and one of the researchers behind the study.

The study is published in Frontiers in Cell and Developmental Biology.