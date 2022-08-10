One of India's biggest stars is banking on a remake of Hollywood feelgood hit "Forrest Gump" to revive the fortunes of Hindi-language Bollywood, after a string of weak box-office showings.

Aamir Khan's "Laal Singh Chaddha", an adaptation of the 1994 US classic starring Tom Hanks, hits cinemas on Thursday ahead of India's 75th independence celebrations.

Khan, 57, admitted that he initially put off reading Kulkarni's script, uncertain it would be possible to adapt such a "cult classic".

"It's like saying we are remaking 'Mughal-e-Azam' and 'Mother India'. It's not a wise thing to do," he said, referring to two Indian classics.

"But when I heard the script, I understood he's done it. It was a moving experience for me. I really loved it. The moment I heard it I wanted to do this."

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor, 41, who plays Singh's lifelong friend Rupa, based on Robin Wright's Jenny Curran, said the plot was "timeless" with a love story at its core.

"I wondered how they would play around with such an iconic film," added Naga Chaitanya, a Telugu-language star from the southern film industry "Tollywood" who plays Bala, an adaptation of Gump's shrimp-fishing Vietnam comrade Bubba.

"But the way they have conceived the film for Indian cinema is unique."

Box of golgappas