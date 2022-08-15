Researchers at the University of Cambridge said they were able to alter the blood type of donor kidneys by using "molecular scissors", potentially increasing the supply of kidneys for those waiting for a transplant.

The breakthrough is of particular significance for British ethnic minorities who are less likely to find compatible kidney donations.

There are low levels of kidney donations among British ethnic minorities. A third of those on kidney transplant lists in 2020-21 were ethnic minorities, with around 9 percent of overall organ donations coming from ethnic minorities.

University of Cambridge researchers found a way to change the blood type to universal O, which can be used with any blood type.

Mike Nicholson of transplant surgery at the University of Cambridge, explained: “One of the biggest restrictions to whom a donated kidney can be transplanted is the fact that you have to be blood group compatible.