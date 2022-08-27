UN member states have ended two weeks of negotiations without a treaty to protect biodiversity in the high seas, an agreement that would have addressed growing environmental and economic challenges.

"Although we did make excellent progress we still do need a little bit more time to progress towards the finish line," said conference chair Rena Lee on Friday.

Lee added that a plenary session had nonetheless approved the resumption of the negotiations at a future unspecified date.

After 15 years, including four prior formal sessions, negotiators have yet to reach a legally binding text to address the growing environmental and economic challenges involving international waters –– a zone that encompasses almost half the planet.

Many had hoped that this fifth session, which began on August 15 at the United Nations headquarters in New York, would be the last and yield a final text on "the conservation and sustainable use of marine biodiversity beyond national jurisdiction," or BBNJ for short.

A new version of the treaty –– distributed to delegates on Friday morning just hours before the official end of negotiations, and seen by the AFP news agency –– still included many paragraphs open to negotiation.

One of the most sensitive issues revolves around the sharing of possible profits gained from developing genetic resources in international waters, where pharmaceutical, chemical and cosmetic companies hope to find miracle drugs, products or cures.

Such costly research at sea is largely the prerogative of rich nations, but developing countries do not want to be left out of potential windfall profits drawn from marine resources that belong to no one.