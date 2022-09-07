Chelsea have sacked manager Thomas Tuchel just seven games into the new season, hours after they suffered a chastening Champions League defeat at Dinamo Zagreb.

The former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain boss leaves Stamford Bridge on Wednesday after a tumultuous period at the club, which included a Champions League triumph.

The English Premier League side said they would move "swiftly" to appoint a replacement, with former Tottenham and PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino and Brighton manager Graham Potter among the early favourites.

"On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club," the Premier League club said in a statement.

"Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea's history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here."

The Stamford Bridge club, bought by Todd Boehly's consortium in late May, defended the timing of the decision, which is understood to have been made before the loss in Croatia.

"As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition," the statement said.

