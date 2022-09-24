POLITICS
Roger Federer hails 'amazing journey' as he bows out of tennis with defeat
Tearful tennis star ends his remarkable career with an agonising doubles defeat alongside long-time rival Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup in London.
"It does feel like a celebration...It's been an amazing journey," says Federer. / AFP
September 24, 2022

A tearful Roger Federer has said he had been on an "amazing journey" after the final match of his outstanding tennis career ended in a defeat partnering long-time rival Rafael Nadal in doubles at the Laver Cup.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion, 41, and Nadal, playing for Team Europe, went down 6-4, 6-7 (2/7), 9-11 against Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock on Friday and into Saturday.

"We'll get through this somehow," said Federer while being interviewed on the court at London's O2 Arena by fellow Grand Slam winner Jim Courier.

"It's been a wonderful day," added the Swiss star, playing for the first time since Wimbledon 2021 because of a knee injury.

"I told the guys I'm happy, not sad. It feels great to be here. I enjoyed tying my shoelaces one more, everything was the last time.

"I didn't feel the stress so much even though I thought maybe something was going to go, like a calf, but the match was great.

"Playing with Rafa and having all the greats here, all the legends, thank you."

Having paid tribute to his wife and parents for their support, Federer added: "It does feel like a celebration...It's been an amazing journey."

SOURCE:AFP
