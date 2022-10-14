Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, has died aged 72, his agent said.

"My client and friend Robbie Coltrane OBE passed away on Friday October 14," Belinda Wright said in a statement, calling him "a unique talent".

He also played a former KGB agent-turned-Russian mafia boss in two James Bond films - "Goldeneye" (1995) and "The World Is Not Enough" (1999) - with Pierce Brosnan.

Coltrane, who was born Anthony Robert McMillan on March 30, 1950, in Rutherglen, near Glasgow, forged a career as an actor, comedian and writer.

On television, he starred alongside Emma Thompson in the cult BAFTA-winning BBC mini-series "Tutti Frutti" in 1987.

He came to prominence and won more awards for his portrayal of the criminal psychologist Dr Eddie "Fitz" Fitzgerald in the ITV series "Cracker" (1993-2006).

He was the English author and lexicographer Samuel Johnson in the TV comedy series "Blackadder the Third" alongside "Mr Bean" star Rowan Atkinson and Hugh Laurie ("House").

Frequent co-star Stephen Fry tweeted that he was "awe/terror/love struck all at the same time" when he first met Coltrane 40 years ago.

"Such depth, power & talent: funny enough to cause helpless hiccups & honking as we made our first TV show, 'Alfresco'. Farewell, old fellow. You'll be so dreadfully missed," he wrote.

On the big screen, Coltrane had roles in the 1987 Neil Jordan crime drama "Mona Lisa" and teamed up with former Monty Python star Eric Idle in the 1990 comedy "Nuns on the Run".

But he will best be remembered globally as Rubeus Hagrid, the half-giant half-human gamekeeper and Keeper of the Keys and Grounds of Hogwarts school in the film franchise of JK Rowling's best-selling Harry Potter books.