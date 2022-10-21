A one-of-a-kind FIFA World Cup is approaching, with less than a month remaining until the opening kickoff of the top-tier international football contest.

Qatar 2022, the first World Cup ever to be held during the Northern Hemisphere winter, will take place from November 20 to December 18.

Normally FIFA World Cup tournaments are held during the summer in the Northern Hemisphere and come after the end of the football season in Europe.

But Qatar 2022 has been scheduled to be played in the autumn and winter due to the intense summer heat in Qatar. Following the final in December, the clubs will resume their 2022-23 campaigns.

It will also be the first time that an Arab country hosts a World Cup.

In addition, Qatar 2022 will be the first World Cup in Asia since the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan, which was won by Brazil.

Qatar is located in Western Asia on the northeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula.

READ MORE:2022 World Cup: Qatar hit by disinformation campaign on Twitter

5-time champions Brazil want to extend record

Brazil are the record holders, as they have won the World Cup five times so far. The Brazilians have been craving for another World Cup triumph for nearly two decades.

Neymar-led Brazil will be on the pitch to extend their record in Qatar.

Brazil last took the World Cup title in South Korea and Japan 2002, after beating Germany 2-0 in Yokohama.

Meanwhile, France, who have many stars in the squad such as Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann, are the reigning champions.

France secured the World Cup twice (1998 and 2018) and are seeking another victory to keep this title.

At the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Les Bleus were crowned the world champions over their 4-2 win against Croatia, with Griezmann, Pogba and Mbappe among the scorers in Moscow.

The 2014 champions, Germany are willing to level with Brazil as Die Mannschaft won the World Cup four times.

Italy also have four World Cup championships (1934, 1938, 1982 and 2006) but they failed to qualify for Qatar 2022.

READ MORE:FIFA World Cup host Qatar inaugurates massive solar power plant

Qatar to make debut, Wales, Canada return after long time

Host nation Qatar, which is affiliated to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), will make their World Cup debut in November.