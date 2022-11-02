China has announced a new set of guidelines for celebrities endorsing commercial products as the government cracked down on what it called “illegal behaviour” or “lapsed morals” of the popular personalities.

On Monday, seven government organisations – including top regulator, the State Administration for Market Values – said that while the entertainment industry “has played an active role in meeting the diverse cultural needs of the masses and promoting economic growth”, it has also caused harm.

Starting October 31, 2022, “celebrities are not allowed to endorse tobacco products – including e-cigarettes –, after-school tutoring, healthcare, medicine, medical instruments or formula food for special medical purposes,” TechNodereported.

The tight regulation comes barely days after President Xi Jinping secured an unprecedented third term, consolidated his grip on the Communist Party and asked the country’s youth to “abandon the finicky lifestyle and complacent attitude”.

Chinese tabloid Global Timesexplained the potential reasons as to why the guidelines were needed. Chinese authorities were “banning companies from using performers who have engaged in illegal behaviour or who have lapsed morals, and requiring celebrities to fully know the companies and products they endorse”.

“The frequent occurrence of ‘overturning’ incidents of celebrity advertising endorsements has seriously disrupted the market order and polluted the social atmosphere, which urgently needs to be rectified,” according to Chinese authorities.