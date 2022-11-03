The launch of Mengtian – which means “dreaming of the heavens” – aboard a Long March 5B rocket from the Wenchang launch centre in Hainan was a serious showcase of China’s ability to put together a space station independent of the two big players, the US and Russia.

The Mengtian is the final module of China’s Tiangong – the heavenly palace – space station and it successfully docked with the core structure on November 1, a day after its launch. This was a key step in its completion by the year’s end and a landmark moment in the country’s space ambitions.

Here are five things to know about the space station and the module:

‘Equal player’

Tiangong’s completion would signal that “China is now an equal player in space with the United States, Russia and Europe”, AFP quoted analyst Chen Lan as saying. “In terms of scientific and commercial aspects, it is always good to see new players coming.... Competition will always speed up innovation.”

Bai Linhou, deputy chief designer from the space station system at the China Academy of Spacecraft Technology (CAST), told Chinese tabloid Global Times that “the China Space Station will always be an open platform for global cooperation, and China is drafting cooperation standards, for rendezvous, docking and payload installation, which will be released to the whole world.”

Short message communication system

Global Times reported that for the first time in China’s aerospace history, “the Mengtian carries a subsystem for short message communication services empowered by the home-developed BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS)”.

“According to mission insiders,” Global Times wrote, “the subsystem comprises short message receiving and sending antenna and applications that are installed on portable terminals held by the taikonauts (Chinese astronauts). It is the first-time application and testing of the BDS system in the China Space Station.”

The subsystem will form a communication bridge between taikonauts and their loved ones on Earth via short messages and voice messages whenever they like, and will provide an emergency link to the Chinese space programme headquarters should there be a malfunction in other communication methods on board.

Scientific experimentation

China launched the core module Tianhe (Harmony of the Heavens) in April 2021, followed by the experimental module Wentian (Quest for the Heavens) in July 2022.

According to the South China Morning Post, Mengtian is “equipped with more research facilities and will support a range of physics experiments under microgravity”.