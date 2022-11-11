POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Thousands of football fans rally in Qatar as World Cup nears
Expats, mostly of Indian origin, converge on Doha seafront for a rare march to the FIFA World Cup countdown clock overlooking the Gulf.
Thousands of football fans rally in Qatar as World Cup nears
Qatar residents have been the top buyers of tickets for the tournament, with some low-priced $10 tickets reserved for migrant workers. / AFP
November 11, 2022

Thousands of expats, mostly of Indian origin, wearing the colours of Argentina, Brazil and England have staged a World Cup rally in Doha, nine days from the start of the football tournament.

Fans of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Harry Kane converged Friday on the Doha seafront for a march that would normally not have been allowed, according to an AFP news agency journalist.

The fans came mainly from Kerala state, a football bastion in India that also accounts for a huge chunk of the Indian community in Qatar of about 750,000 people. Qatar has a total population of about 2.8 million.

The hordes turned up for the event that was organised on social media and marched behind drummers to the World Cup countdown clock overlooking the Gulf.

"Police were told in advance and this is our day," said one organiser who requested anonymity.

READ MORE:Qatar unveils 6,000-cabin football fan village ahead of World Cup

First World Cup in Arab nation

Demonstrations and rallies are rare in Qatar and are normally confronted by tight security, but police on Friday watched the fans from a discreet distance.

"The foreign workers in Qatar love football and they have bought a lot of tickets," added the organiser.

"This is the first World Cup in an Arab nation but in many ways, this is also going to be the first World Cup in South Asia."

The fans donned the blue and white strips of Argentina and Brazil's yellow jerseys, bearing the names of Messi and Neymar, but also Indian names.

Recommended

They marched past the royal palace in Doha, where it is normally illegal to take a picture of the building.

"This is a day of joy for us," said one man who gave his name as Rajesh. "There will be no politics, we are going to sing and chant about football — especially Lionel Messi."

"This is our freedom of expression," said another man in a Messi shirt, who gave his name as Aju.

"Of course, some of us have tough jobs, we hear the stories, but the World Cup is a once-in-a-lifetime event."

READ MORE: Qatar issues commemorative World Cup 2022 banknotes, coins

'Unbridled emotions'

Qatar residents have been the top buyers of tickets for the tournament, with some low-priced $10 tickets having been reserved for expats.

India has also been a key market for ticket sales.

The rally was held the day after the United States became the first team to arrive in Qatar for the event that starts November 20.

"Seeing players touch down in Doha, the coaches announcing their squads, and the players reacting with such natural and unbridled emotions... has excited the football world," said FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

READ MORE:Qatar sends 1,300 buses onto streets in World Cup transport test

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame