FIFA and the global football players union have launched a moderation service to protect World Cup players from abuse on social media during the tournament.

FIFA said on Wednesday that the more than 830 players in Qatar could access a "dedicated monitoring, reporting and moderation service" that aims to filter hate speech targeted at them.

"We are happy to launch a service that will help to protect players from the damaging effects that social media posts can cause to their mental health and well-being," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.

"FIFA is committed to providing the best possible conditions for players to perform to the best of their abilities."

The World Cup starts on Sunday, just days after Twitter fired a swath of contractors working on content moderation teams that were tracking hate and trying to enforce rules against harmful posts.

