Injury-hit France have arrived in Qatar to begin the defence of their World Cup title, with coach Didier Deschamps leading the squad off the plane after it landed, and separately, Argentina and superstar Lionel Messi arrived in Doha just hours after a 5-0 warm-up victory over UAE in Abu Dhabi.

French squad was to take part in stretching exercises before having dinner on Wednesday.

Forward Randal Kolo Muani, who was called up on Wednesday morning to replace the injured Christopher Nkunku, was expected to join the squad on Thursday evening.

Nkunku injured his left knee following a tackle from midfielder Eduardo Camavinga moments before the end of Tuesday evening’s final training session in France.

Deschamps is without injured midfielders Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante, who helped France win the World Cup four years ago.

Central defender Presnel Kimpembe pulled out on Monday after failing to recover sufficiently from a six-week layoff following a hamstring injury.

Deschamps has an anxious wait to see if his best central defender, Raphael Varane, is fit to face Australia on November 22 — exactly a month after he limped off for Manchester United with a hamstring injury.

Doubts over Karim Benzema

Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, who has missed a series of games for Real Madrid this season because of injury, is set for his first World Cup appearance since 2014.

However, there's some doubt about Benzema's fitness.