The long-awaited sequel to groundbreaking movie "Avatar" has won praise from movie critics who said they were awed again by director James Cameron's visual artistry.

"Avatar: The Way of Water" opens in theatres on Friday, 13 years after the first film wowed audiences with pioneering 3D technology and became the highest-grossing movie of all time with $2.9 billion in ticket sales.

The sequel offers more advanced 3D images, showcasing aquatic creatures on the lush moon of Pandora.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 85 percent of 107 reviews collected on the Rotten Tomatoes website had applauded the new instalment.

"'Avatar: The Way of Water, is such a screen-popping visual feast it earns the 3-hour, 12-minute running time," said Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Emotionally engaging

Some also lauded the story about the tall, blue Na'vi people, who are forced to flee from the forest to the ocean.