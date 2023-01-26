CULTURE
4 MIN READ
Comedian's 'Lullaby' song about Russia's war with Ukraine draws complaints
Song by Youtube personality Semyon Slepakov likens Russia to a mother who glorifies the idea of dying on the battlefields of Ukraine.
Comedian's 'Lullaby' song about Russia's war with Ukraine draws complaints
An organisation said on Thursday it had referred Slepakov's song to state prosecutors to check if it flouted a law which carries jail terms of up to five years. / AP
January 26, 2023

A new song by a well-known Russian comic that satirises Moscow's war in Ukraine and its supporters has been referred to prosecutors by an organisation which believes it discredits the army, now a criminal offence.

The song, by Semyon Slepakov, is called "Lullaby" and likens Russia, with dark irony, to a mother who glorifies the idea of dying on the battlefields of Ukraine and believes it is her sons' duty to lay down their lives for her own greatness.

An organisation called The Foundation for the Protection of National Historical Heritage told the TASS state news agency on Thursday it had referred the song to state prosecutors to check if it flouted a law which carries jail terms of up to five years for discrediting the armed forces.

There was no immediate response to the complaint from state prosecutors or from the justice ministry.

Lawmakers and state TV talk show hosts have also called on the authorities to act against Slepakov, who has worked in Israel since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24 last year in what it calls a "special military operation".

READ MORE:Russia starts troop call-up as Ukraine urges recruits to protest or flee

'Latte and cheesecake'

Recommended

In the song, which includes the line "there's nothing better than death in battle", the mother figure representing Russia tells her three-year old son she regrets he is too young to fight, calls her middle son a traitor for becoming an IT worker in Europe, and lionises her eldest son for dying in Ukraine.

"And your older brother went to war on a contract. He didn't sell out his motherland for lattes and cheesecake. He stood up for his friends and for the truth. And what they say about him is fake," sings Slepakov, who is famous in Russia for his musical satire and used to be a regular on Russian television.

The foundation alleged that the song's lyrics mocked the sincere feelings of Russians who were willing to sacrifice their lives for their country.

Slepakov has more than 1.4 million followers on YouTube, where a video of him singing his song with a guitar has been viewed over 700,000 times since it was released on Tuesday and tens of thousands of times on other platforms.

Some listeners left insulting comments beneath the video, while others thanked Slepakov for what they said was a clever anti-war song.

"Hold tight Semyon!" wrote one listener called Polina. "They (the critics) are now going to come at you from all directions." 

READ MORE:Widows of troops urge Putin to order 'large-scale mobilisation' for Ukraine

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions
'Free Palestine' echoes at Emmy Awards