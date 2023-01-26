A new song by a well-known Russian comic that satirises Moscow's war in Ukraine and its supporters has been referred to prosecutors by an organisation which believes it discredits the army, now a criminal offence.

The song, by Semyon Slepakov, is called "Lullaby" and likens Russia, with dark irony, to a mother who glorifies the idea of dying on the battlefields of Ukraine and believes it is her sons' duty to lay down their lives for her own greatness.

An organisation called The Foundation for the Protection of National Historical Heritage told the TASS state news agency on Thursday it had referred the song to state prosecutors to check if it flouted a law which carries jail terms of up to five years for discrediting the armed forces.

There was no immediate response to the complaint from state prosecutors or from the justice ministry.

Lawmakers and state TV talk show hosts have also called on the authorities to act against Slepakov, who has worked in Israel since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24 last year in what it calls a "special military operation".

'Latte and cheesecake'