The 16th Contemporary Isanbul will be welcoming visitors at Tersane Istanbul between October 5-10, 2021 in Tersane Istanbul. Tersane Istanbul is a renewal and restoration project that contains the Camialti and Taskizak shipyards.

The expo will feature contemporary art galleries rom Moscow and St. Petersburg under the Focus Russia project as well as a museums section that will showcase New York’s Modern Museum of Art (MoMA) and Garage Museum of Contemporary Art from Moscow.

Tersane Istanbul is a new space that is designed by Tabanlioglu Architects and eagerly awaited by the public. The project was the winner of Future Projects - Leisure Led Development at the World Architecture Festival in 2019. Tabanlioglu Architects finished the project eight months ahead of time in order to ready the space for Contemporary Istanbul, and will open the doors to Tersane Istanbul eight months ahead of the planned date.

Tersane Istanbul aims to be one of the new meeting points for area residents, an addition to the Golden Horn that is one of the most significant culture and arts renewal and regional development projects in Istanbul in recent years.

“Contemporary Istanbul, a project which we have been supporting with faith and trust since its first day, renews itself every year, seeks larger targets, and produces even more exciting work,” Akbank Chairwoman of the Executive Board Suzan Sabanci Dincer says. She adds that there was an extra effort made to have the expo take place in Tersane Istanbul, and that she is very excited as she expects very effective results.

“It will be quite a different expo this year, not just because of the change of venue, but also because life has gone back to ‘normal’ to some extent,” she continues. “I am fully confident that visitors will experience a different and pioneering contemporary art experience thanks to museums, galleries and artists who will join the expo for the first time, starting with Russia.”

Contemporary Istanbul Chairman of the Executive Board Ali Gureli says “we are doing our part to have Istanbul be considered among the world metropolitan cities - in the top five - with [the city’s] change and revival, and the progress made in the culture and arts arena.”