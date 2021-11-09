According to the American Chemical Society (ACS) News service, thirty years ago “archaeologists excavated the tomb of an elite 40-50-year-old man from the Sican culture of Peru, a society that predated the Incas.”

The skeleton of the man was in a seated, upside-down position, and it was painted bright red, “as was the gold mask covering his detached skull.”

According to IFL Science, “the man's detached skull, which unlike the rest of him, was right-way-up. An analysis of the chemical composition of the paint has been published in the American Chemical Society's Journal of Proteome Research.”

The gold mask’s paint contained cinnabar, a toxic red pigment used in decorating the graves of people of high birth, a mineral made of mercury and sulfur. Up until now, it was unclear how the pigment had survived so long –– 1000 years –– being attached to the gold mask in a layer of 1 to 2 millimetres. "The identity of the binding material, that had been so effective in the red paint, remained a mystery," the authors write.

Researchers reporting in ACS’ Journal of Proteome Research have analysed the paint, finding that, in addition to the red pigment, it contains human blood and bird egg proteins.

“Blood proteins appeared in the first search against all natural proteins, which led to a search against the blood database, which yielded a match against chimpanzee (Pan troglodytes),” says Luciana Carvalho, an archaeologist at the University of Oxford specialising in organic residues on metal objects, in an email toGizmodo. “As chimps are not found in Peru, we conducted a search against human blood protein database, which provided perfect matches.”

ACS noted that the scientists discovered proteins in on the masks, and later identified six of them as human origin. Other proteins came from egg whites, but the scientists weren’t able to pinpoint which bird because the proteins were highly degraded. However, they assume it is the Muscovy duck.

“Inside the tomb, archaeologists discovered 1.1 metric tons of grave goods and the skeletons of four others: two young women arranged into positions of a midwife and a woman giving birth, and two crouching children arranged at a higher level,” Live Sciencereports.

The ACS news release suggests that the identification of human blood proteins “supports the hypothesis that the arrangement of the skeletons was related to a desired ‘rebirth’ of the deceased Sican leader, with the blood-containing paint that coated the man’s skeleton and face mask potentially symbolising his ‘life force,’ the researchers say.”