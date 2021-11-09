New national pledges to tackle climate crisis this decade would lead to around 2.4 degrees Celsius of global warming this century, far above safe levels.

Climate Action Tracker (CAT) said on Tuesday that the promises by countries attending the UN summit in Glasgow to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 would still allow the Earth to heat up far beyond the United Nations target by 2100.

"Even with all new Glasgow pledges for 2030, we will emit roughly twice as much in 2030 as required for 1.5°C," it said, referring to the aspirational goal for warming since pre-industrial levels set down in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

"Therefore, all governments need to reconsider their targets," the research coalition added.

Doubts over long-term pledges