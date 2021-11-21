Sunday, November 21, 2021

Germany debates compulsory vaccination

German politicians are debating making Covid-19 vaccinations compulsory for citizens in light of soaring infections and low inoculation rates.

Several members of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc said that federal and state governments should introduce compulsory vaccinations soon as other efforts to push up Germany's low inoculation rate of just 68 percent have failed.

Germany's seven-day coronavirus incidence rate rose to the highest level since the pandemic began for the 14th consecutive day, reaching 372.7 nationwide.

UK to probe racial bias in medical devices

The British government is investigating whether built-in racial bias in some medical devices led to Black and Asian people getting sick and dying disproportionately from Covid-19.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said that the pandemic had highlighted health disparities along race and gender lines.

He said that a third of intensive care admissions in Britain at the height of the pandemic were people from Black and ethnic minority backgrounds, more than double their share of the population.

Britain’s statistics office has found that in the first year of the pandemic, up to March 2021, Black and South Asian people in the UK had higher death rates than their white compatriots, even after factors like occupation and underlying health conditions were taken into account.

UK reports 61 new Covid-19 deaths within 28 days of a positive test compared with 150 a day earlier.

Tens of thousands protest Belgium's tighter Covid-19 rules

Ten of thousands of people marched through central Brussels to protest reinforced Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the Belgian government to counter the latest spike in coronavirus cases.

Many among the police estimate of 35,000 at the rally were also against the government's strong advice to get vaccinated and any possible moves to impose mandatory shots.

Shouting “Freedom! Freedom! Freedom!” and singing the anti-fascist song “Bella Ciao,” protesters lined up behind a huge banner saying “Together for Freedom" and marched to the European Union headquarters.

The march began peacefully but police later fired water cannon and tear gas in response to a group of participants throwing projectiles.

Russia reports 1,252 deaths

Russia reports 36,970 new coronavirus cases and 1,252 deaths from Covid-19 in past 24 hours. There were 37,120 cases on previous day.

Fifth Covid wave hits France at 'lightning' speed

Fifth-wave coronavirus infections in France are rising at an alarming rate, the government reported, with new daily cases close to doubling over the past week.

The seven-day average of new cases reached 17,153 on Saturday, up from 9,458 a week earlier, an increase of 81 percent.

"The fifth wave is starting at lightning speed," government spokesman Gabrial Attal told media.

Covid restrictions spark protests in Europe and Australia

Tens of thousands have taken to the streets in cities across Europe and Australia as anger mounted over fresh restrictions imposed against a resurgent pandemic.

Dutch police faced a second night of rioting, this time in The Hague, after the previous night's violence in the port city of Rotterdam.

In Austria, around 40,000 came out to protest in central Vienna near the Chancellery, responding to a call from the far-right FPO party.

They held up banners decrying "Corona dictatorship" and slamming the "division of society".