A news release dated November 19, 2021 from the UK’s Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, The Rt Hon Lord Benyon, and The Rt Hon Lord Goldsmith recognises octopi, lobsters and crabs as sentient beings.

The news release declares that “The scope of the Animal Welfare (Sentience) Bill has today been extended to recognise lobsters, octopus and crabs and all other decapod crustaceans and cephalopod molluscs as sentient beings.”

The Animal Welfare (Sentience) Bill goes back to May 2021, when the UK government had announced that “Vertebrate animals will be recognised as sentient beings for the first time in UK law thanks to the introduction of the Animal Welfare (Sentience) Bill, introduced in Parliament today.”

At the time, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs and The Rt Hon Lord Goldsmith had written “By enshrining sentience in domestic law in this way, any new legislation will have to take into account the fact that animals can experience feelings such as pain or joy. The Bill will underpin the Government’s Action Plan for Animal Welfare, which launched yesterday and sets out the government’s plans to improve standards and eradicate cruel practices for animals both domestically and internationally.”

Now the recognition of sentience has been extended further than vertebrate animals to some invertebrate animals such as “lobsters, octopus and crabs and all other decapod crustaceans and cephalopod molluscs.”

The November 2021 news release distinguishes these invertebrates, noting that “unlike some other invertebrates (animals without a backbone), decapod crustaceans and cephalopods have complex central nervous systems, one of the key hallmarks of sentience.”

The recognition of sentience does not extend to protection of these animals in the sense that it “will not affect any existing legislation or industry practices such as fishing. There will be no direct impact on the shellfish catching or restaurant industry. Instead, it is designed to ensure animal welfare is well considered in future decision-making.”