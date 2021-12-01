Archeologists working on a site in the outskirts of Peru's capital Lima have unearthed a mummy which was, surprisingly, bound with rope.

The mummy was found in a burial chamber that is about three meters (10 feet) long and at a depth of about 1.4 metres at the dig site in Cajamarquilla, a historic city.

The find is "peculiar and unique" Archeologist Pieter Van Dalen, who is in charge of the Cajamarquilla project, said on Tuesday.

"The mummy would have been buried sometime between 800 and 1200 AD," he added, meaning it would be at least 800 years old.

The remains are thought to be of a man aged 18-22 at the time of his death.

The most "peculiar" part of the remains, however, was that the man, bound with rope, was mummified with his hands covering his face.

Funerary rites