The United Nations has warned that the need for humanitarian aid is skyrocketing worldwide, as the pandemic continues to rage, and climate change and conflicts push more people to the brink of famine.

One in 29 people will need help next year, the UN's humanitarian agency OCHA found in its Global Humanitarian Overview report published on Wednesday.

This marks a 250-percent-increase since 2015 when one in 95 needed assistance.

OCHA estimated that 274 million people worldwide would need some form of emergency assistance in 2022, up 17 percent on an already record-breaking 2021.

The number of people in need "has never been as high as this", UN aid chief Martin Griffiths told reporters.

The annual appeal said that providing aid to the 183 million most vulnerable people across 63 countries next year would require $41 billion, up from the $35 billion requested for 2021.

Covid-19, climate crisis

The report pointed out that the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic along with measures aimed at reining in the virus, had pushed some 20 million more people into extreme poverty.

It has also devastated health systems worldwide, with testing for HIV, tuberculosis and malaria plunging 43 percent, and 23 million children worldwide missing basic childhood vaccines in 2021.