A team of scientists used genetically engineered microbial cells from E. coli bacteria to print bioengineered fibres.

“The emerging field of living materials has leveraged microbial engineering to produce materials for various applications but building 3D structures in arbitrary patterns and shapes has been a major challenge,” they write.

They have overcome this challenge, printing out various shapes from E. coli bacteria by converting them into an ink that is ‘alive,’ calling the new product ‘microbial ink.

“Here we set out to develop a bioink, termed as ‘microbial ink’ that is produced entirely from genetically engineered microbial cells, programmed to perform a bottom-up, hierarchical self-assembly of protein monomers into nanofibers, and further into nanofiber networks that comprise extrudable hydrogels.”

As far as applications go, engineered bacterial cells turned into ‘microbial ink’ can be 3D printed into shapes and structures, which in turn “can sequester toxic moieties, release biologics, and regulate its own cell growth through the chemical induction of rationally designed genetic circuits,” the authors write. That means the printed material can capture toxins from the environment, deliver medication, and self-replicate as healing structures.

Sabrina Imbler notes “The material is still being developed, but the authors suggest that the ink could be a crucial renewable building material, able to grow and heal itself and ideal for constructing sustainable homes on Earth and in space.”

The researchers write in Nature Communications about previous efforts – efforts that have not been entirely satisfactory: “many bioink designs have already been explored, none so far have fully leveraged the genetic programmability of microbes to rationally control the mechanical properties of the bioink.”

This time, something is different from previous efforts: the new substance is “produced entirely from genetically engineered microbial cells,” the authors write. Containing no polymers, the gelatinous ink can be used in 3D printers to be turned into living structures that are stable and hold their form.