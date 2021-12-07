A recent discovery has revealed a treasure trove of well-preserved dinosaurs, eleven of them, near Trieste, at Villaggio del Pescatore, at a former limestone quarry. The northeastern part of Italy, where the remains were found, is now home to the “biggest and most complete dinosaur skeleton ever found in the country.”

“Italy is not known for dinosaurs and, although we had a few lucky strikes in the past, now we have a whole herd at one dinosaur site,” says Federico Fanti, a professor at the University of Bologna and leader of a research team whose findings have been published in the Scientific Reports journal.

This biggest and most complete dinosaur is called Tethyshadros insularis that lived 80 million years ago and could reach up to five metres in length.

Gizmodosays hadrosaurs, of which Tethyshadros insularis were a part of, were herbivores and are “colloquially known as the duck-billed dinosaurs.” This is not the first time that dinosaurs were found at Villaggio del Pescatore – that also happened back in the 1980s – but because the location is a difficult one to work with, requiring heavy machinery to remove the fossils and then acid baths to dissolve the rock from the bones, progress has been slow.

According to the Guardian, “Villaggio del Pescatore first became known for dinosaurs in 1996 after the discovery of a dinosaur skeleton that palaeontologists named Antonio and initially believed was a ‘dwarf species’.” Scientists now believe that was not the case, and that Antonio was merely a young dinosaur rather than a dwarf species. They also named the largest dinosaur of the batch Bruno.