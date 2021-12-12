An annual swim across Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour has been held for the first time in three years, after being cancelled due to anti-Beijing protests and then the pandemic.

Under the government's strict anti-virus restrictions less than half of the usual 3,000 swimmers were allowed to compete on Sunday.

All swimmers were required to have received two vaccinations and tested Covid negative prior to the event.

Double Olympic silver medal winner Siobhan Haughey was among a number of professional athletes leading cheers for the swimmers when they plunged into the cool seawater as Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam's airhorn blared.

Amateur swimmer Wallace Lee, 60, believed the returning of the Harbour Race was a good sign for Hong Kong's recovery from the pandemic.

"When our sports events can resume, then our economy will be able to recover," said Lee.

Leung Yuen-ying, 79, the oldest swimmer this year, joined the race with her daughter.

"My father used to race this so I have a special feeling for it," Leung said.

"I hope that one generation after another can continue to have this meaningful event in Hong Kong," she added.