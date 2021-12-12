POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Hong Kong's annual harbour swim is back on after three years
The race was scrapped last year due to the pandemic and massive anti-Beijing demonstrations led to its cancellation in 2019.
Hong Kong's annual harbour swim is back on after three years
Around 1,200 swimmers raced across Hong Kong's iconic Victoria Harbour. / AP
December 12, 2021

An annual swim across Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour has been held for the first time in three years, after being cancelled due to anti-Beijing protests and then the pandemic.

Under the government's strict anti-virus restrictions less than half of the usual 3,000 swimmers were allowed to compete on Sunday.

All swimmers were required to have received two vaccinations and tested Covid negative prior to the event.

Double Olympic silver medal winner Siobhan Haughey was among a number of professional athletes leading cheers for the swimmers when they plunged into the cool seawater as Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam's airhorn blared.

Amateur swimmer Wallace Lee, 60, believed the returning of the Harbour Race was a good sign for Hong Kong's recovery from the pandemic. 

"When our sports events can resume, then our economy will be able to recover," said Lee.

Leung Yuen-ying, 79, the oldest swimmer this year, joined the race with her daughter.

"My father used to race this so I have a special feeling for it," Leung said.

"I hope that one generation after another can continue to have this meaningful event in Hong Kong," she added.

Recommended

READ MORE:Hong Kong turns to ambush lockdowns to fight virus

Resumption of race

The one-kilometre race is among the few major sporting events permitted to resume this year in the financial hub.

The resumption of the race comes as the city reports zero local infections for months as well as maintaining strict quarantine rules for arrivals.

The Harbour Race was scrapped last year due to the pandemic, with the massive anti-Beijing demonstrations rocking the city causing its cancellation in 2019.

First held in 1906, it has been suspended for two periods in history – for five years in the 1940s around the Japanese occupation, and for three decades due to pollution before being reinstated in 2011. 

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Is UN ineffective in ending wars? Top official says dismissing UN's role in conflicts is misguided
By Baba Umar
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
Reform Party’s surge alarms British Muslims amid Europe’s far-right shift
By Murat Sofuoglu
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
China, North Korea vow united front against ‘hegemony, power politics’
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat