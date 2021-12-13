Monday, December 13, 2021

At least one patient dies from Omicron in UK

At least one person has died in the United Kingdom after contracting the Omicron coronavirus variant, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, the first publicly confirmed death globally from the swiftly spreading strain.

Since the first Omicron cases were detected on November 27 in Britain, Johnson has imposed tougher restrictions and cautioned that the variant could overcome the immune defences of those inoculated with two shots of vaccines.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid told parliament the variant now accounted for around 44 percent of infections in London and would be the dominant variant in the capital within 48 hours.

The UK has recorded a further 54,661 cases and 38 more deaths, daily official data showed.

Senegal expects waste of 400,000 vaccines by year-end

At least 200,000 vaccines have expired in Senegal without being used in the past two months and another 200,000 are set to expire at the end of December because demand is too slow, the head of its immunisation programme said.

Senegal has administered nearly 2 million doses of vaccines so far, Reuters data shows, enough to fully vaccinate only about 5.9 percent of the population.

It is currently vaccinating between 1,000 and 2,000 people per day, Badiane told Reuters, down from 15,000 during the summer.

At this pace, it cannot use all the vaccines it has.

US Open champ Raducanu tests positive, out of exhibition

US Open champion Emma Raducanu has tested positive and pulled out of an exhibition match in the United Arab Emirates.

Organisers of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship announced Raducanu’s withdrawal, saying the British teenager is isolating and following protocols.

A replacement for Raducanu is being sought to fill in and play Belinda Bencic in Abu Dhabi.

Ghana airport to fine airlines that bring unvaccinated passengers

Ghana will fine airlines $3,500 for each passenger who arrives in the West African country without being fully vaccinated, the latest measure taken by the country with some of the strictest restrictions in the region.

Airlines also will be penalised the same amount for passengers who did not fill out a health declaration form before boarding their flight to Kotoka International Airport, the state-owned Ghana Airport Company announced Monday.

Hungary detects first two cases of Omicron variant

Hungary has detected two cases of the Omicron variant, its first cases since the variant was discovered, Surgeon General Cecilia Muller said on state television channel M1.

Muller also said that most new infections were still caused by the Delta variant in Hungary.

WHO: Omicron spreads faster, weakens jabs

The Omicron variant is more transmissible than the Delta strain and reduces vaccine efficacy but causes less severe symptoms according to early data, the World Health Organization says.

The WHO says Omicron has spread to 63 countries as of December 9. Faster transmission has been noted in South Africa, where Delta is less prevalent and in Britain, where Delta is the dominant strain.

Pakistan confirms first case of Omicron variant

Pakistan has confirmed its first case of the Omicron in the country's most populous city of Karachi.

"The NIH has been able to confirm...that a recently suspected sample from Karachi is indeed the 'Omicron variant'," the National Institute of Health (NIH) said in a Tweet on Monday.

"This is the first confirmed case but continued surveillance of suspected samples is in place to identify the trends."