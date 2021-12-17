Friday, December 17, 2021

Study: Omicron more likely to reinfect than Delta, no milder

The risk of reinfection with the Omicron variant is more than five times higher and it has shown no sign of being milder than Delta, a study by Imperial College London has showed.

The results were based on UK Health Security Agency and National Health Service data on people who tested positive for Covid-19 in a PCR test in England between November 29 and December 11.

"We find no evidence (for both risk of hospitalisation attendance and symptom status) of Omicron having different severity from Delta," the study said, although it noted that data on hospitalisations remains very limited.

UK reports third consecutive record of daily cases

The British government has reported 93,045 new cases, a third consecutive record daily tally, as the Omicron variant fuels a surge in infections across the country.

The latest data brings the total number of infections during the pandemic to more than 11.1 million, while the UK also registered a further 111 deaths from the virus, taking the death toll to more than 147,000.

Canada lifts travel ban from African nations

Canada has announced the lifting of a ban on foreign travellers from 10 African countries, while reimposing testing and warning that the Omicron variant risks quickly overwhelming hospitals.

The travel restriction on flights from South Africa, Mozambique, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, Namibia, Nigeria, Malawi and Egypt will end at 0459 GMT on Sunday (11:59 PM on Saturday), Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos told a news conference.

Denmark to shut down public venues as virus infections rise

Denmark's prime minister has that theatres, cinemas, concert halls, amusement parks, museums and art galleries across the country must close down under new restrictions.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the measures also require stores smaller than 2,000 square meters and restaurants to limit their number of customers. Restaurants must serve their last meals and alcoholic beverages at 10 PM and close at 11 PM.

Switzerland targets unvaccinated with new curbs

Switzerland will step up anti-Covid measures with a return to working from home and curbs on the unvaccinated, as the country battles an intense fifth wave of the virus.

Private gatherings will be limited to 10 people, including children, if anyone among the group is not vaccinated or cannot show proof of recovery.

WHO approves Novavax vaccine for emergency use

The World Health Organization has given emergency approval to a vaccine made by US-based Novavax and the Serum Institute of India.

The vaccine, known as CovavaxTM, is the ninth to be granted an emergency use authorisation from the UN health agency.

The approval marks a vote of confidence for Novavax that could also mean the shots will be accepted by some countries that only admit travellers vaccinated with WHO-backed jabs.

South Africa to donate 2 million J&J shots to African countries

South Africa has said it will donate roughly 2 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine to other African countries.

The shots will be made available over the next year through a medical supplies platform set up by the African Union (AU).

AU Covid-19 envoy Strive Masiyiwa said the 2,030,400 donated doses would be distributed to the lowest-income countries as quickly as possible.

France clears vaccination for all children aged 5-11

French ethics body CCNE has approved vaccination against Covid-19 for all children aged 5-11, BFM television reports.

South Africa seeing slight increase in deaths

South Africa is seeing a slight increase in Covid-19 deaths in an ongoing fourth infection wave but off a low base, a senior disease expert said.

"Also starting to see a slight increase in deaths nationally, but once again this level is very much lower even than the baseline period we were seeing between the second and third waves," Michelle Groome from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases told a news conference.

Health officials said infection rates are soaring across South Africa as a result of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, but fewer people have died or required hospital treatment compared to previous waves of Covid.

Sweden to reintroduce support measures for companies

Sweden will reintroduce some economic support measures for companies to help them get through the latest stage of the pandemic, news agency TT said, amid a surge in new infections of the virus.

The measures agreed between the Social Democrat government and the opposition include support for lost income for very small firms and subsidies for workers on shorter hours, TT said, quoting opposition Moderate Party finance spokeswoman Elisabeth Svantesson.

EU leaders: Jabs, boosters 'vital' against Omicron

EU leaders said vaccinations and booster shots would be vital to counter the Omicron coronavirus variant as countries stepped up restrictions to slow its startling spread.

The EU summit they were participating in also emphasised the need for "coordinated efforts" based on science, amid go-it-alone measures applied notably by Italy.

The joint conclusion, swiftly adopted at the beginning of the one-day gathering, underlined the urgency Omicron has injected into European policy-making just three weeks after South African researchers detected the strain.