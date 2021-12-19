At least 108 people have been reported killed in the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, as efforts to deliver water and food to devastated islands ramped up.

Arthur Yap, governor of the popular tourist destination Bohol, said on Sunday that the number of fatalities on the devastated island had reached 72.

That took the overall number of reported deaths to 108, according to official data.

The governor said 10 people were still missing on the island and 13 were injured after the storm smashed into the country on Thursday as a super typhoon packing wind speeds of 195 kilometres per hour.

Yap said only 33 out of 48 mayors were able to report back to him due to downed communication, raising fears the death toll could rise in the flood-hit province where some residents were rescued from their rooftops.

Thousands of military, police, coast guard and fire personnel are being deployed to assist in search and rescue efforts in the worst-affected areas of the vast archipelago.

Heavy machinery, like backhoes and front-end loaders, are also being sent to help clear roads blocked by fallen power poles and trees.

Charities and emergency services have appealed for donations.

More than 300,000 people fled their homes and beachfront resorts as Typhoon Rai ravaged the southern and central regions of the archipelago.

READ MORE: Deadly typhoon Rai sends hundreds of thousands fleeing