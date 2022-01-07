CULTURE
3 MIN READ
No live-stream, no red carpet for Golden Globes this year
Dramas "The Power of the Dog" and "Belfast" lead nominations with seven nods each, and winners will be announced online on Sunday.
No live-stream, no red carpet for Golden Globes this year
Earlier this week, the HFPA said there would be no audience or red carpet at the event / Reuters
January 7, 2022

The Golden Globes will be a private event this year with no live-stream, organisers have said.

The announcement came as organisers prepare to hold a pared-down ceremony with no celebrity red carpet following controversy last year.

"We will be providing real-time updates on winners on the Golden Globes website and our social media," organisers said on the Golden Globes official Twitter page late on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association said there would be no audience or red carpet at the event, which would also "shine a light on the (group's) long-established philanthropy work".

Dramas "The Power of the Dog" and "Belfast" lead nominations with seven nods each, and winners will be announced online on Sunday.

Rapper and actor Snoop Dogg announced the nominations for the 79th Golden Globes last month.

Nominees include Lady Gaga ("House of Gucci"), Nicole Kidman ("Being the Ricardos"), Will Smith ("King Richard"), Kristen Stewart ("Spencer") and Denzel Washington ("The Tragedy of Macbeth").

In television, drama "Succession" led with five nominations.

Recommended

'Lack of racial diversity'

Last year, broadcaster NBC dropped plans to televise the event following criticism of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which votes on the annual film and television awards - one of the biggest ahead of the Oscars.

The HFPA was criticised for the lack of racial diversity among its members and critics also raised questions over whether close relationships with movie studios may have swayed choices for nominees and winners.

In October, the HFPA said it had added 21 new members, six of whom are Black.

It has also banned gifts and favours and implemented diversity and sexual harassment training for members. 

The group, which numbers just over 100, plans to further expand this year.

READ MORE:Golden Globes voters approve changes on diversity, ethics after racism row

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions