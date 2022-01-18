A team of scientists from the University of Birmingham, UK and Duke University, US, have developed a new family of polymers that can replace common plastics. The new polymers are made from sustainable sources and retain all the qualities of plastics while being “degradable and mechanically recyclable.”

The materials used to replace plastics were made out of sugar, rather than petrochemical derivatives. There are two polymers: one a “stretchable, rubber-like” polymer and another that is “tough but ductile [pliable, not brittle], like most commercial plastics.”

The researchers used sugar alcohol-based compounds isoidide and isomannide, two compounds that feature a rigid ring of atoms. The new polymers made from the sugar alcohol-based compounds behaved similarly to plastics.

The polymer made from isoidide “showed a stiffness and malleability similar to common plastics, and a strength that is similar to high-grade engineering plastics such as Nylon-6,” the news release notes.

Isoidide and isomannide differ only by the 3D spatial orientation of two bonds –stereochemistry–. The isomannide-based material was similar in strength and toughness to the isoidide based material, but it was also highly elastic and recovered its shape after deformation.

Both sugar-based materials kept their excellent mechanical properties following pulverisation and thermal processing, which is how plastics usually get mechanically recycled.

The researchers used high end technology to simulate how the polymer chains “pack and interact” to produce such different polymer qualities. The news release notes that “the unique 3D shapes of the sugar derivatives facilitate different movements and interaction of the long chains causing the huge difference in physical properties that was observed.”

The researchers created copolymers from both isoidide and isomannide units, and call them compositionally and stoichiometrically identical materials were it not for the “distinct property difference arising from stereochemically distinct hydrogen bonding.”