For the Spring/Summer 2022 fashion show in Paris, Valentino designer Pierpaolo Piccioli tried something new: he enlisted the help of plus-size models. With the haute couture world mostly showcasing their designs on size-zero bodies, models with eating disorders who struggle to keep thin, this was a welcome break.

Piccioli simply stated that he “thought it was time for a change.” And that change was welcomed, as models who were more closely aligned to the everyday woman than the svelte models of yesteryear strutted down the runway.

The Guardian notes that the trend has been to add a few token plus-size models to fashion shows while dressing them modestly “in longer, looser garments than their slender colleagues lest their flesh offend.” But this was not the case at Valentino’s, where plus size models were dressed as elegantly and sexily as their skinny counterparts.

Valentino’s dresses looked lovely on plus-size – actually normal people size – models, a fact that the Guardian’s Jess Cartner-Morley attributes to Piccioli's skill as a couturier, which she says might prompt other designers to follow suit.

“The message does not change in its purpose, which is to convey beauty, but in its welcoming expression,” Piccioli says.

Piccioli is celebrated for “revolutionis[ing] what was once a bastion of patrician glamour into one of fashion’s more progressive names.”

To be fair, the Valentino outfits still carry price tags that makes them inaccessible for most people, but Piccioli seems to think he is taking a step in the right direction: the casting of the Spring/Summer ’22 show, he says, “reflects the richness and diversity of the contemporary world and … an idea of beauty that is not absolute.”

“I have reflected on the body. The repetition of the house model proportion has always been the rhythm to follow and I thought it was time for a change,” Piccioli says. “Creativity, as life itself, is possible only in a non-homogenous environment.”