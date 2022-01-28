Taking daily vitamin D supplements, or a combination of vitamin D and Omega-3 fish oil, may help protect older adults from developing autoimmune disease. Researchers write in the peer-reviewed journal BMJ that the effect is even more pronounced after two years.

The researchers place a great importance on these findings, as “these are well-tolerated, non-toxic supplements, and that there are no other known effective therapies to reduce rates of autoimmune diseases.”

Autoimmune disease happens when the body’s immune system that is supposed to defend it from foreign cells cannot tell the difference between your own cells vs foreign cells, and attacks normal cells.

There are more than 80 types of autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, lupus, and thyroid diseases including Graves’ disease (hyperthyroidism) and Hashimoto’s thyroiditis (hypothyroidism).

Autoimmune diseases increase with age, and particularly affect women. The study’s authors write that they are “the third leading cause of morbidity in the industrialised world, and a leading cause of mortality among women.”

Autoimmune diseases don’t have proper, effective treatments, causing much pain and discomfort as well as “major societal and economic burdens.”

The researchers note that vitamin D and marine-derived, long-chain Omega 3 fatty acids are two supplements they are investigating as potential autoimmune disease treatments. Both supplements are known to have a beneficial effect on inflammation and immunity, but there hadn’t been any large randomised trials conducted whether they can, alone or together, lower the risk of autoimmune disease.

The randomised, double blind, placebo controlled, two-by-two factorial design trial was meant to test the effects of vitamin D and Omega-3 fish oil supplements on rates of autoimmune diseases in 25,871 adults. Of the participants, 51 percent were women, 71 percent were non-Hispanic white. There were 5,106 Black participants (20 percent). Their average age was 67.

The study asked for participants’ age, ethnicity, region of residence, income, education, lifestyle, weight, medical history, diet and supplement use. The researchers also measured participants’ levels of vitamin D and Omega-3 fatty acids.

The researchers then randomly assigned participants to a group to receive vitamin D (2,000 IU/day) or matched placebo, and Omega-3 fatty acids (1,000mg/day) or matched placebo. The participants were then asked to report any diagnosed autoimmune disease over an average 5.3 year period.

The autoimmune diseases included “rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatica (pain and stiffness in the muscles around the shoulders, neck and hips), thyroid disease, and psoriasis, among others.”

The researchers confirmed the reported cases using medical records, and those with insufficient documentation for certainty were classed as ‘probable’ cases, a news release notes.