Ketamine is an anaesthetic used by doctors and veterinarians, and also an illegal recreational drug. It can cause effects ranging from a user feeling happy and relaxed, and detached from their body, to vomiting, increased blood pressure and lower sensitivity to pain, depending on the dosage taken.

Researchers in France tested the drug in intravenous form – as opposed to powder or pill form – on people with suicidal ideation on a double-blind, randomised placebo controlled trial.

Their objective was to “confirm the rapid onset anti-suicidal benefits of ketamine in the short term and at six weeks, overall and according to diagnostic group.”

The researchers write that around 700,000 people worldwide die by suicide every year, and 10 to 20 times this number attempt to end their lives (but don’t succeed). Suicide, they say, is the second most important cause of death in adolescents and young adults (after accidents).

While most suicidal ideas will not lead to a suicidal act, the authors point out, all suicidal acts are preceded by suicidal ideas. “Thus rapid resolution of a suicidal crisis before it is acted on might prevent many deaths,” they say, adding that “reducing the intensity of the suicidal pain could facilitate psychosocial intervention.”

The authors write that ketamine has been in use for the treatment of depression already, and that they wanted to test the efficacy of the drug in reducing suicidal ideation.

The patients in the trial were pooled into three diagnostic groups: bipolar disorder, depressive disorder, or other psychiatric disorders.

The study split the volunteers, consenting adults over the age of 18, into two groups: one group (73 adults) received saline solution in an IV as the control group. The other group (83 adults) received ketamine (with the dosage of 0.5 mg/kg) intravenously.

The subjects received 40 minute infusions in addition to their regular treatment at the start, and also at 24 hours.

On day 3, overall wellbeing of people who had taken the saline solution (placebo) was 31.6 percent, while the ketamine group was at 63 percent. The authors write that the study confirms in a large randomised controlled trial that “ketamine is a fast acting, efficient treatment of suicidal ideation.”