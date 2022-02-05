The first gold medals of the Beijing Winter Olympics are up for grabs at the Winter Olympics as hosts China hope that the sport will roar to the fore after a troubled build-up dominated by coronavirus.

The first medals come in cross-country skiing, in the women's 7.5-plus-7.5-kilometre skiathlon on Saturday.

Then later on Saturday, Canadian freestyle skier Mikael Kingsbury will attempt to win the gold medal for a second consecutive Olympics in the bone-shaking moguls event under floodlights in Zhangjiakou.

And on Sunday, Norwegian skier Aleksander Aamodt Kilde is the favourite in the high-speed men's downhill -- traditionally one of the highlights of a Winter Olympics.

Kilde's American girlfriend Mikaela Shiffrin meanwhile admitted she would be disappointed to leave Beijing without a medal, but warned it was impossible to have a flawless Games.

Shiffrin is one of the headline acts at Beijing 2022 as she pursues a third gold after triumphing in slalom at the 2014 Sochi Games and giant slalom four years later in Pyeongchang.

"I've never in my life had three weeks where I had no regrets and no disappointment," Shiffrin said. "At the Olympics, it’s impossible to have the perfect two weeks."

