A pair of red sneakers worn by NBA champion Michael Jordan in 1984-85, at the start of his Chicago Bulls career, is expected to fetch over $100,000, and possibly much higher, at an online auction next month, Sotheby's said.

The auction house has valued the red and white "Air Jordan 1" sneakers at $110,000-$164,000.

Another pair, identical but bearing Jordan's autograph, was sold for $560,000 at an auction last year.

"They are obviously a pair of iconic design and something that really collectors focus on as one of the [Holy] Grails and one of the 'must-have' pieces," said Josh Pullan, managing director of Sotheby's global luxury division.

"We hope we see them fly," he said.

