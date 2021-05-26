John Krasinski, whose “A Quiet Place Part II” is one of the biggest studio releases to open exclusively in theatres this year, has recently returned to the movies, himself.

Krasinski screened the film for his in-laws in London, and the experience of being back in a theatre was unexpectedly moving.

“It’s a sanctuary to begin with for me. It’s one of my favourite places. Emily and I go on movie dates pretty much every week,” Krasinski says, referring to Emily Blunt, his wife. “But going back this time had a lot more weight to it. Seeing my movie up there felt more emotional because of all we’ve been waiting for.”

The wait for “A Quiet Place Part II” has been as long as the pandemic. Last March, its release was imminent just as Covid-19 shut down US theatres. A premiere was held in New York on March 8, 2020. Buzz was strong. Opening-weekend box office was expected to exceed $50 million.

But one delay followed another as Paramount Pictures and “A Quiet Place Part II” awaited the chance to return to the big screen. While many other films were sold off to streaming services (including Paramount’s own “Coming 2 America” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7”), holding out for theatres was essential for Krasinski. His movie is predicated not just on science-fiction spectacle but an immersive and chilling sound design.

“For me, it was non-negotiable. We designed this movie to be for theatres, specifically,” Krasinski said in a recent interview by Zoom from his home in Brooklyn during a break from shooting the Amazon series “Jack Ryan.” “I said I really wanted to wait for theatres and they supported it from the very beginning. Even more so, I give them so much credit for going with me on being this early.”

“A Quiet Place Part II,” which opens in theatres on Friday, is an intensely realised nightmare that will try, with jolts and jump scares, to awaken moviegoing from its pandemic slumber. As the Memorial Day weekend kickoff to Hollywood’s delayed summer season, it will pose a much-watched stress test for the industry’s theatrical future. It’s a high-pressure position that Krasinski meets with a mixture of pride and anxiety.

“It’s definitely thrilling and nerve-wracking and all those things at the same time,” he says. “But that’s what our movie is.”

“A Quiet Place,” written and directed by Krasinski, followed the Abbott family (played by Krasinski, Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe and an infant) in an upstate New York dystopia where creatures with hypersensitive hearing stalk the land, ruthlessly hunting by sound. It was a hit, grossing $340 million globally on a $17 million budget. Pressure for a sequel, naturally, grew.

“I was like, no, just preserve it,” Blunt said in an interview last year. “Paramount said we’re going to make one, whether we were a part of it or not. I think that was what they wanted. But John just then came up with the most undeniable idea.”

Krasinski’s idea: Make Simmonds’ character the lead. In “Part II,” the surviving Abbotts are forced to leave their home and, on barefoot tiptoes, search beyond for any remaining humans, and maybe some sanctuary. The scope and scale of “A Quiet Place” enlarges, while the story remains focused on family.

“If the first one was a love letter to my kids, this one’s a letter to my kids about what I hope they are going forward in their lives, which is brave and courageous not only for their own happiness but also to make real change,” says Krasinski.

