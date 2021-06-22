POLITICS
Argentina cruise to Copa America knockouts after beating Paraguay
Argentina's victory in Brasilia was Argentina’s second 1-0 win in a row in this tournament and their 16th match without defeat since losing in the Copa America semi-final in 2019.
Argentina's Lionel Messi, center, controls the ball during a Copa America soccer match against Paraguay at the National stadium in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, on June 21, 2021. / AP
June 22, 2021

Argentina has defeated Paraguay 1-0 thanks to Papu Gomez's goal in the 10th minute and secured its place in the Copa America knockout stage.

The result at the Mane Garrincha stadium in Brasilia on Monday put Argentina atop Group A with seven points from three matches. 

The game also gave Lionel Messi a record 147th cap for the national team, equalling the mark of retired defender Javier Mascherano.

Chile, which also advanced to the quarterfinals, is second in the group with five points after the 1-1 draw with Uruguay. Paraguay has three points, followed by Uruguay (1) and Bolivia (0).

Six changes

Captain Messi, seeking his first major title with the national team, had to work with a team impacted by six changes in the starting lineup.

Defenders Germán Pezzella and Nicolas Tagliafico, midfielders Rodrigo de Paul and Leandro Paredes; and forwards Sergio Aguero and Angel di Maria started. Nicolás Otamendi, Marcos Acuña, Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso, Lautaro Martínez and Nico González were left out of the starting lineup.

The changes did not stop Argentina from starting strongly. Early in the game, Messi found Di María on the right, and the veteran winger eluded the Paraguayan defense with an assist to Gomez.

The striker lifted a shot over Paraguay goalkeeper Antony Silva.

Argentina forced Silva to make important saves in the first half but the energy of the team waned in the second half, as it has in several recent matches.

“I was waiting for this opportunity," Argentina's Gómez said after the match. “I am thinking of my family, my friends. It comes to your mind that you made a lot of effort (to be there). I had the patience to wait.”

Argentina's last group-stage match will be on Monday against Bolivia. Paraguay will take on Chile on Thursday.

The top four in each five-team group will advance.

SOURCE:AP
